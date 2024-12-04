Mother of slain Lyft driver asks for help in finding killer

The Brief Rafeeq Badee, a Lyft driver, was fatally shot in DeKalb County and his family suspects a passenger was responsible. Badee suffered several gunshot wounds, with the incident appearing to be an attempted robbery according to police. The family is seeking justice, with Living wanting the perpetrators to be apprehended and to receive the maximum sentence for their crime.



A family is asking for your help as police search for the person or people who shot and killed a Lyft driver. Someone gunned down Rafeeq Badee in the 1300 block of Woodberry Place in DeKalb County. His family believes a passenger shot him.

His mom is in agony. "I’m not doing good at all," said Lagina Living. "I’m trying to stay as sane as I can. It’s hard."

Living struggles to speak through her tears as she recalls the moment she got a call from a number she did not recognize. "Something told me to answer it," Living said.

Rafeeq Badee (Family photo)

It was someone from Grady Memorial Hospital, telling her the news no parent ever wanted to hear. "He had passed away by two hours. I could not believe my ears the entire time I was hearing this," Living said.

Living tells FOX 5 someone shot and killed her son, Rafeeq, who was working as a Lyft driver. "He was picking up a passenger," Living said.

Police confirm a victim at that location suffered several gunshot wounds. "He was shot at least three times. It sounds like an attempted robbery," Living said.

Rafeeq died hours later. "It’s like the rug has been ripped from under my feet," Living said.

Living says her son was an ambitious and hardworking man of many different talents and diverse interests. "Videographer, along with being a Lyft driver. He was a security guard, rapper, a musician. He was just a great, great person," Living said.

She still dials Rafeeq’s cell phone just to hear his voice. "It’s hard to even call his voicemail or listen to his music because I really think I’m going to lose it."

Now, living want justice for the death of her son. "I just want him to be honored and the assailants to be captured. And the longest, longest sentence they can get," she said.

Police would not talk on camera or provide details about the crime.