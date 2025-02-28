Mother seeks answers in son's mysterious death at Clayton County car meet

The Brief Mother Seeks Justice – Shareda Ward believes her son, Devin Washington, was unknowingly drugged and robbed at a Clayton County car meet before collapsing and dying. Missing Belongings & Suspicious Circumstances – Ward claims Washington’s camera, cash, firearm, necklace, and backpack were stolen, insisting his death was not accidental. Reward for Information – The family is offering a $10,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest, as police continue to investigate the case.



A mother is demanding answers after her son collapsed and died at a car meet earlier this month in Clayton County.

Devin Washington was an avid car enthusiast and content creator. His family believes he was unknowingly drugged.

What they're saying:

His mother, Shareda Ward, is convinced that his death was not accidental. She claims his belongings were stolen, and she is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

"The whole story and everything that happened was intentional," Ward said.

The backstory:

Ward described her son’s passion for cars, saying he was excited to attend the event to film content and admire vehicles. However, tragedy struck when he suddenly collapsed. FOX 5 was present at the event but did not capture the incident.

Family members were later told that Washington had taken drugs unknowingly, which were allegedly laced with a horse tranquilizer. Ward insists that her son did not use drugs and believes he was deliberately targeted.

"I believe there was a plan to drug him and loot," she said. "I think they wanted to steal the car."

Ward claims several of her son’s belongings were missing after his death, including his camera, cash, and a firearm registered to her. She also reported a missing necklace and backpack.

"They took advantage of somebody that genuinely loved cars," she said. "He could talk about engines and motors for hours."

The family has offered a $10,000 reward for any information that could lead to an arrest, hoping to uncover the truth behind Washington’s death.

"It’s very important," Ward emphasized. "I have to get answers. I want to get answers—by any means necessary."

What you can do:

Clayton County police confirmed that the case remains active but did not provide additional details. Authorities urge anyone with information to come forward, noting that tips can be given anonymously.