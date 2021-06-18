Mother faints during first appearance in death of 6-year-old Henry County boy

The mother of a six-year-old boy fainted when the judge read the murder charges during her first appearance on Friday.

DeShante Lashawn Beard, 33, could be heard on court video weeping and then eventually seen fainting when the Henry County judge read the murder charge.

Beard and her boyfriend, 29-year-old Less Thompson, were originally charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and cruelty to children. Those charges were upgraded to malice murder and felony murder this week when the boy was taken off life support.

Jacob Andrew Williams was found unconscious at his home along Belmont Farms Drive in Ellenwood on June 13. According to police, officers said the young boy had shallow breathing, was unresponsive, and had blood coming from the mouth.

Medics rushed Jacob first to Piedmont Henry Hospital and then flew him to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta-Egleston where he was taken off life support last Wednesday.

Police said doctors at Piedmont Henry Hospital told investigators Jacob had numerous bruises covering his entire body.

Other than little Jacob’s injuries, police have not released any details about how the couple is responsible for his injuries.

Both Beard and Thompson were booked into the Henry County jail where they remained on Friday evening being held without bond.

