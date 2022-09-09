Family desperate to know who shot and killed father of 3 in Atlanta

The family of a father of three shot and killed in Atlanta on July 27 are desperate for answers as to who murdered the man and why.

Atlanta police are still trying to find Cornelius Rhodes' killer, but his unexpected shooting death is just the first item on a long list of what plagues Rhodes' family.

"Where he was actually shot we do not know," Shawana Feliciano said about her son's death. "We do not have a crime scene."

Feliciano says the 32-year-old, who owned an insurance business and went by "C- Low," flagged Atlanta police for help at the corner of James P Brawley Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Atlanta.

His next call was to his mother.

"He told me he was on his way to Grady Hospital," she said.

(Courtesy of the family)

Feliciano knows how important it is to treat a gunshot wound fast. She's worked in the ER for years, but she never expected she'd rush to the hospital hoping her own son would walk out of those doors after a random shooting.

Rhodes died leaving behind three kids, a little sister, and a restless mother who just this week returned to work at the ER from bereavement.

(Courtesy of the family)

Feliciano says she's been anything but at peace since said they couldn't save her son who she describes as a loving father, the "life of the party," and his little sister's biggest cheerleader.

"We need the person or persons responsible for this to be arrested and to be caught," she said.

Anyone with information about this shooting can send anonymous tips to Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers.