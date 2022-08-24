Mother, daughter among suspects arrested in prostitution bust

Law enforcement in Coweta County arrested seven people during a prostitution sting, including a mother and daughter who police said were working together at a hotel in Newnan.

Coweta County deputies booked 36-year-old Brea Martinez and her mother, 56-year-old Elisa Martinez after taking them into custody at a Newnan hotel.

Coweta County deputies said they received a complaint from the hotel about the mother and daughter, as well as another woman and man living in the same room and possibly involved in prostitution.

Deputies said they found online advertisements that confirmed it. The advertisement allegedly offered sexual acts and included nude photos.

"Everything that tells us this is prostitution," an undercover deputy told FOX 5 Atlanta.

Deputies said they also discovered another Newnan woman advertising sex for sale online, 36-year-old Jill Mable Fearson. Investigators said she was operating out of cars in broad daylight.

Also under arrest is 24-year-old Tamekia Willis, who deputies say they arrested at her home in Newnan.

Deputies said, along with prostitution, sex crimes often involve drugs and guns.