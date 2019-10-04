Mother: Child records video of being bullied at school

A 7th grader recorded a video in class to show his mother that he was being bullied at a Spalding County middle school. The mom then posted her son’s video to social media. Now, the sheriff’s office is conducting a criminal investigation and the school district said action is being taken.

The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office confirmed its investigating allegations raised by the 12-year-old’s self-recorded video of being bullied at Cowan Road Middle School. His mother, May Martin, said she posted the video to social media out of frustration, never expecting it would be shared around the country.

Martin said she tried to get her son Nathan transferred from Cowan Road Middle School before because he was being bullied. But she said the district said no.

This week Nathan said two boys jumped him the bathroom and broke his glasses.

Nathan said he was just recently suspended along with the other students because he fought back. The school won’t confirm the punishment.

However, a video recording he made after that bathroom incident might give Nathan the evidence he and his family needs to end what they call daily abuse.

Nathan shot it with the camera of his school-issued laptop. It appears to show another student pushing him in the back while another knocks his belongings off his desk. He has jostled again before the video ends.

In an email, the Griffin-Spalding County District stated:

“The district has thoroughly investigated the bullying complaint at Cowan Road Middle School and appropriate disciplinary action has been taken according to the GSCS Student Code of Conduct.”

Just what that action is, the school won’t say citing privacy rights.

The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office in a text message to FOX 5 wrote:

“It’s an active investigation. Nothing will be released until the investigation has been completed.”

May Martin said she is relieved that Nathan’s video is prompting actions