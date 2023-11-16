Mother allegedly stabbed by juvenile daughter Wednesday night in Atlanta

A 34-year-old mother is in the hospital after being stabbed in the stomach by her daughter, according to Atlanta police.

Police say they responded to a stabbing call in the 800 block of Hank Aaron Drive in the Summerhill neighborhood around 9 p.m. Nov. 15. The woman was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital and was stable at time of transport.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was likely stabbed by her daughter during an ongoing domestic dispiute. Officers located the juvenile suspect and detained her without incident, according to the press release.

Officers also recovered the weapon used during the incident. The daughter, whose age and name have not been released, is being charged with aggravated assault and possession of a knife while committing a felony.