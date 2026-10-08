Mother and 4-year-old son killed in overnight house fire on Waters Road

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Watch
from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County
6
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Pike County, Upson County, Meriwether County, Heard County, Troup County, Randolph County
High Wind Watch
from SAT 8:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 AM EDT, Clayton County, Fayette County, Gilmer County, Walker County, Dade County, Spalding County, Oconee County, White County, Lumpkin County, Cherokee County, Paulding County, Barrow County, Jackson County, South Fulton County, Carroll County, Madison County, Banks County, Coweta County, Gwinnett County, North Fulton County, DeKalb County, Whitfield County, Newton County, Dawson County, Clarke County, Floyd County, Cobb County, Polk County, Chattooga County, Towns County, Hall County, Bartow County, Forsyth County, Pickens County, Henry County, Union County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gordon County, Catoosa County, Douglas County, Haralson County, Walton County, Rockdale County, Clay County
Flood Watch
from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Flood Watch
from SAT 2:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 AM EDT, Butts County, Towns County, Rockdale County, Jackson County, Henry County, Upson County, Banks County, Meriwether County, Pickens County, Forsyth County, Floyd County, Chattooga County, Cherokee County, Carroll County, Newton County, Lumpkin County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, White County, Jasper County, Whitfield County, Gilmer County, Paulding County, Polk County, Heard County, Haralson County, Douglas County, Morgan County, Fannin County, Putnam County, Pike County, Oconee County, Madison County, Hall County, Dawson County, Walker County, Clayton County, Oglethorpe County, Barrow County, South Fulton County, Dade County, Bartow County, Gordon County, Walton County, Murray County, Spalding County, Clarke County, Greene County, Troup County, Cobb County, Coweta County, Lamar County, Catoosa County, DeKalb County, Union County, Fayette County, Clay County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Murray County, Union County, Butts County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Carroll County, Newton County, Lumpkin County, Troup County, South Fulton County, Cobb County, Oconee County, Douglas County, Henry County, Rockdale County, DeKalb County, Jackson County, Madison County, Clarke County, Floyd County, Towns County, Morgan County, Gilmer County, Fayette County, Paulding County, Whitfield County, Walker County, Upson County, Barrow County, Forsyth County, Catoosa County, Polk County, White County, Clayton County, Banks County, Pike County, Heard County, Chattooga County, Putnam County, Greene County, Cherokee County, Spalding County, Dawson County, Lamar County, Meriwether County, Walton County, Pickens County, Bartow County, Haralson County, Gordon County, Hall County, Jasper County, Fannin County, Dade County, Oglethorpe County, Coweta County, Randolph County, Cleburne County

Mother and 4-year-old son killed in overnight house fire on Waters Road

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
SW Atlanta
Published October 8, 2026 6:51 PM EDT
Published October 8, 2026 6:51 PM EDT
Overnight Atlanta fire kills boy and woman
Overnight Atlanta fire kills boy and woman

Overnight Atlanta fire kills boy and woman

Fire investigators believe an overnight house fire that killed a woman and a 4-year-old boy on Waters Road in southwest Atlanta started near a couch.

The Brief

    • A woman and her 4-year-old son died after an overnight house fire on Waters Road in southwest Atlanta. 
    • Neighbors attempted to rescue the trapped family by breaking windows with bricks as screams were heard inside. 
    • Fire officials believe the fire started near a couch, trapping the victims while others attempted to get water. 

ATLANTA - An overnight house fire in southwest Atlanta left a mother and her 4-year-old son dead after neighbors and family members desperately tried to save them. 

Southwest Atlanta house fire

What we know:

The fire broke out at a home on Waters Road, located off Cleveland Avenue in Southwest Atlanta. Investigators believe the flames started near a couch inside the house, and the woman attempted to extinguish the fire herself. 

An older man and a young child managed to escape the burning home while searching for water to put out the flames. However, intense flames quickly overtook the house, preventing them from getting back inside to rescue the remaining family members. 

Neighbors attempt home rescue

What they're saying:

Neighbors on their nightly walk saw smoke rapidly turn into a full inferno and rushed to help. Witnesses threw bricks through windows and tried to reach those trapped inside while hearing them scream for help. 

One neighbor assisted a young child who escaped out of a window during the chaos. Bystanders had the frightened child gargle water to help ease his coughing from smoke inhalation. 

Atlanta fire department response

What we don't know:

Fire officials have not officially released the names of the mother and child who died in the blaze. The exact cause of what ignited the fire near the couch remains under investigation. 

Fire officials strongly remind the public to call 911 immediately upon spotting a fire instead of attempting to put out the flames independently. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from FOX 5's Eric Perry, who reported live outside the scene on Waters Road, as well as interviews with neighbors who attempted to rescue the victims, and statement details from Atlanta fire investigators. 

SW AtlantaNews