Mother and 4-year-old son killed in overnight house fire on Waters Road

The Brief A woman and her 4-year-old son died after an overnight house fire on Waters Road in southwest Atlanta. Neighbors attempted to rescue the trapped family by breaking windows with bricks as screams were heard inside. Fire officials believe the fire started near a couch, trapping the victims while others attempted to get water.



An overnight house fire in southwest Atlanta left a mother and her 4-year-old son dead after neighbors and family members desperately tried to save them.

Southwest Atlanta house fire

What we know:

The fire broke out at a home on Waters Road, located off Cleveland Avenue in Southwest Atlanta. Investigators believe the flames started near a couch inside the house, and the woman attempted to extinguish the fire herself.

An older man and a young child managed to escape the burning home while searching for water to put out the flames. However, intense flames quickly overtook the house, preventing them from getting back inside to rescue the remaining family members.

Neighbors attempt home rescue

What they're saying:

Neighbors on their nightly walk saw smoke rapidly turn into a full inferno and rushed to help. Witnesses threw bricks through windows and tried to reach those trapped inside while hearing them scream for help.

One neighbor assisted a young child who escaped out of a window during the chaos. Bystanders had the frightened child gargle water to help ease his coughing from smoke inhalation.

Atlanta fire department response

What we don't know:

Fire officials have not officially released the names of the mother and child who died in the blaze. The exact cause of what ignited the fire near the couch remains under investigation.

Fire officials strongly remind the public to call 911 immediately upon spotting a fire instead of attempting to put out the flames independently.