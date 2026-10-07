Woman, boy killed in Atlanta house fire, officials say

The Brief A woman and a boy died in a house fire on Waters Road in Atlanta on Wednesday night. Atlanta Fire Rescue officials said a man and another boy escaped, but could not get back inside after the flames rapidly spread. Firefighters arrived in under five minutes to heavy fire on all sides and found the two victims inside a rear bathroom.



A woman and a boy were killed in a house fire on Waters Road on Wednesday night, according to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.

What we know:

Atlanta Fire Rescue crews responded to a reported structure fire on Waters Road SW near Springside Drive around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Public Information Officer Chief Andrew Anderson, a man inside the home reported that he and the woman initially attempted to put out the fire, which he believed started around a couch.

Firefighters work at the scene of a fatal house fire in the 2800 block of Waters Road in Atlanta's Glenrose Heights neighborhood on Oct. 7, 2026. (Credit: FOX 5 Atlanta)

The man and a boy stepped outside to get water to fight the flames. However, when they attempted to go back inside, the fire had already overtaken the house, trapping the woman and a second boy inside. Chief Anderson noted that a neighbor had already called 911.

First responders arrived on scene in under five minutes and encountered heavy fire coming from all sides of the building. Firefighters entered the burning structure and searched the home, eventually finding the woman and boy dead.

Firefighters work at the scene of a fatal house fire in the 2800 block of Waters Road in Atlanta's Glenrose Heights neighborhood on Oct. 7, 2026. (Credit: FOX 5 Atlanta)

Fire officials strongly reminded the public to call 911 immediately at the first sign of a fire, rather than attempting to put it out yourself.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities or exact ages of the victims and survivors, nor have they confirmed the official cause of the fire as the investigation remains ongoing.