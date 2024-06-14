Mother of 12-year-old killed along Thornton Road prepares for his funeral on his birthday

Douglasville police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was struck and killed while crossing a busy road earlier this month. His family identified him as Elijah or "EJ" Holmes. They say he died just weeks before his 13th birthday.

"Very helpful, truly a gentle giant," EJ's mother, Nadia Holmes, said.

"I don't wish this on nobody. This is the worst that could ever happen," she added.

She said EJ was staying with family the night of June 8 when he and his cousins went to a gas station off Thornton Road. Douglasville Police say a little after 9:15 p.m. he was struck by a car near the intersection of Waterway Circle. Medics rushed him to the hospital, but he didn't survive.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Elijah "EJ" Holmes (Supplied)

Nadia said EJ would have started 8th grade next year and wanted to join the band at Floyd Middle School.

"He wanted to lose weight and, you know, fix his appearance, and color his hair, and he just wanted this year to be his glow up year," Nadia said.

"He wanted to get a football scholarship and he wanted to go to college. His aspirations were to be a judge," she added.

Douglasville police say the case is still under investigation and there's been no decision on whether the driver will be charged.

Elijah "EJ" Holmes was struck and killed by a motorist along busy Thornton Road near Waterway Circle on June 6, 2024. (FOXs 5)

Nadia's now organizing EJ's funeral on June 28, what would have been his 13th birthday.

"The only thing I can focus on right now is just having a funeral birthday celebration for my son. At this point, I can't even think about anything else right now," she explained.

She also said she hopes officials will put up signs for pedestrians in the area.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.