12-year-old boy dies after being struck by car in Douglasville

A 12-year-old boy is dead after being struck by a car along Thornton Road near Douglasville.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. near the intersection of Waterway Circle.

According to the Douglasville Police Department, the boy was attempting to cross Thornton Road when he was struck.

He was rushed to an area hospital where he died.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the police department wrote:

"Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and relatives during this difficult time. Our accident reconstruction team is working tirelessly to investigate this incident. We are conferring with the District Attorney’s office, collecting and examining evidence, and conducting interviews."

No decision has been made on whether the driver of the vehicle will be charged.

The names of those involved have not been released.