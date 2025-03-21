Atlanta nonprofit close to setting world record for longest basketball game

The Brief A group of basketball players have been playing nonstop to break the record for the longest continuous basketball game to raise money and awareness of their work combating sex trafficking. The players with Men Opposing Sex Trafficking have been on the court since Sunday morning and must make it to 10 a.m. to beat the record. Last year, the group set the record for the longest continuous softball game.



A group of metro Atlanta basketball players are in the final stretch of setting a new Guinness world record.

The players with Men Opposing Sex Trafficking have been on the court since Sunday morning, playing nonstop to break the record for the longest continuous basketball game.

And the final buzzer is so close they can taste it.

What we know:

The group, who already have the record for the longest continuous basketball game, isn't just dedicated to beating the record. They're also in to raise awareness of their cause - encouraging men to take a stand against sex trafficking.

The 24 players are required to stay in the gym nearly the entire time and will have to eat and sleep on the court. An exception is made for five-minute bathroom breaks, which can be taken every two hours.

There are no quarter breaks or timeouts.

Organizers say a minimum of five players must be on the court at all times and groups of six will play in two-hour shifts throughout the day with alternating five-hour shifts for sleeping overnight.

A player rests during the game (FOX 5)

Any player who has six fouls in a two-hour window will be disqualified. Only one man has been forced to drop out so far because of an injury.

What they're saying:

Going into Friday, the players say they're certainly tired but remain in good spirits.

"The hardest part for me has been playing and then having to rest," player Candler McBrayer said. "Obviously you have to rest, and then getting back up from the rest, because you're extremely sore, and your muscles are cold, and it takes a minute to get them fired up, so the pain that comes from that."

What's next:

The current record of 120 was achieved in Buffalo, New York in 2021.

To beat that, the players have to reach 10 a.m. on Friday.

You can watch the final hours of the game on the group's livestream here.