Multiple lanes of I-75 closed near Red Top in Bartow due to police activity

The Brief All southbound lanes of I-75 near Red Top Mountain Road in Bartow County are shut down due to police activity. Northbound lanes are also mainly blocked, but traffic is slowly getting through. Drivers are being diverted at Highway 113; Highway 41 is the best alternate route.



The majority of the lanes of Interstate 75 remained closed Thursday morning at around 6 a.m. in Bartow County, causing major traffic delays for commuters heading both north and south.

What we know:

It appears the closure is due to police activity near Red Top Mountain Road (Exit 285). The closures began around 4:30 a.m.

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Highway 113, and congestion is building all the way back to Canton Highway. On the northbound side, delays are reported from Old Allatoona Road, but vehicles are still able to pass through in that direction.

Drivers traveling through the area are urged to avoid I-75 if possible. The best alternate route is U.S. Highway 41.

What we don't know:

No additional details about the nature of the police activity have been released at this time. A large police presence has been observed at the scene. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for more information.