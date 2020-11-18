Morrow man arrested for shooting death of his mother

article

Police said a 23-year-old Morrow man has been arrested for the shooting death of his 56-year-old mother Tuesday evening.

It happened at a home in the 6000 block of Malibu Drive in Morrow around 10 p.m. Morrow police said officers arrived to find the woman shot multiple times.

Medics rushed the woman to a Grady Memorial Hospital where she later died.

Morrow police investigate a deadly shooting that happened at a home on Malibu Drive on Nov. 17, 2020. (FOX 5)

Her son, whose name has not been released, was arrested. He was booked into the Clayton County jail on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.

Investigators have not released a motive but said the shooting death remains under investigation.

