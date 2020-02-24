Morrow High School on alert following social media threat

Police are investigating a threat made against Morrow High School in Clayton County through social media. Investigators did not disclose the nature of the threat.

School officials indicated Sunday that they had been made aware of a post that suggested "something would happen" Monday on campus. It made no mention of the action the creator planned to take.

The post has since been taken down, but district leaders told FOX 5 they are investigating the credibility of the threat.

"We take all threats seriously, as the safety of all students, staff and visitors is of the utmost importance. As a precaution, the Clayton County Public Schools Police Department has activated its safety response plan and will also have a heightened presence on site."