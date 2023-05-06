Police search for missing Morrow woman with disability

article

The Clayton County Police Department is searching for a disabled woman who went missing Saturday around noon. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Police say Bettie B. Campbell was last seen on Reynolds Court in Morrow.

Campbell was described as a 76-year-old woman with gray hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet-4-inches tall, 150 pounds, and was wearing blue jeans and a light colored sweater.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 911, or the Clayton County Police Department directly at 770-477-3747.