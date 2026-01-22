Morris Brown College cleared to resume normal operations after threat

The Brief Morris Brown College issued an alert Thursday morning directing students to switch to virtual classes. The school later explained that the alert was issued after the college, along with other colelges, received a security threat Atlanta police and other law enforcement officials are investigating



Morris Brown College issued an alert around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, telling its students to plan for virtual studies today.

The alert was posted on their Facebook page and an email was sent to students.

According to the school, the emergency alert was issued after the college, along with other colleges, received a security threat that authorities are actively investigating.

The college also said that it is "working diligently" with the Atlanta Police Department and other law enforcement officials.

Shortly before noon, the college informed FOX 5 Atlanta that the college had been "cleared to resume normal campus operations."

According to Newsweek, Villanova University in Pennsylvania and Wiley University in Texas also received a "threat of violence" against the school. Alcorn State University in Mississippi also reportedly received a threat.

New York University also received threats by email. The New York Police Department responded to the campus on Thursday, but did not find anything.

FBI Atlanta confirmed to FOX 5 Atlanta that it is aware of "hoax" threats being made to schools throughout Georgia. THey also said they have received no information to indicate the threats are "credible," but said it will continue to work with their local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share and act upon threat information as it is received.

Morris Brown College has been in local headlines lately because of the firing and rehiring of its president, Kevin James.

James was fired from the college over a week ago. Then, he was reinstated. A reason for his firing has not been revealed.

RELATED STORIES

FOX 5 Atlanta has a crew on the way to the college.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.