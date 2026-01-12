Morris Brown College President Kevin James fired by board

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Kevin James (Morris Brown College)

The Brief Dr. Kevin James was ousted as President of Morris Brown College on Monday, despite a contract that ran through 2029. James led the historic "Hard Reset" that saw the college regain its accreditation after a 20-year hiatus. The termination comes just weeks before a critical accreditation reaffirmation review for the institution



Morris Brown College President Kevin James said the school abruptly removed him from office on Monday.

Morris Brown College president fired

What they're saying:

James posted on Facebook that the board terminated him without providing cause or a "substantive explanation." He expressed concern over the decision, citing his belief that HBCUs often struggle with board overreach.

"The timing of this decision is particularly troubling, as the institution is approaching its accreditation reaffirmation review in a few weeks," James wrote. "Equally concerning is that this action disregards established governance best practices and my existing presidential contract, which extends through 2029."

James stated that he recently passed an annual evaluation and plans to pursue "all rights and remedies" provided in his contract. Under his leadership, Morris Brown College achieved several milestones, including increased enrollment, clean financial audits, and the restoration of its accreditation.

"While I am deeply disappointed by the Board’s decision, I am grateful for the overwhelming support I have received from alumni, faculty, staff, students, and community partners," James added.

Kevin James' history

Dig deeper:

James' biography said he's been an educator for 24 years and holds degrees from numerous universities, including Winthrop and Troy State University. He is originally from Columbia, South Carolina.

James took over the Presidency at Morris Brown College on March 1, 2019.

Morris Brown College interim president

The other side:

The college posted a statement on it's website thanking James.

"The Board extends its deep gratitude to Dr. Kevin James for his years of service and leadership at Morris Brown College. Dr. James has played a meaningful role in guiding the institution through critical seasons of growth, resilience, and transformation. The Board thanks him for his dedication to the students, faculty, staff and alumni, and the broader Morris Brown College community, and wishes him well in his next chapter."

According to the school's website, Nzinga Shaw is the current Interim President. The website was updated sometime after 7:15 p.m. Monday to show Shaw in that role.

Shaw was previously the head of diversity at two Fortune 200 companies, including the National Basketball Association where she represented the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena.

Shaw holds a master’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor’s degree from Spelman College.