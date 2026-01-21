Morris Brown power struggle: Alumni group demands president's ouster after reinstatement

The Brief Alumni group Morris Brown Accountability Now is demanding President Dr. Kevin James’ removal despite his recent reinstatement. The board admitted reinstatement was a legal necessity that did not resolve serious workplace culture and trust concerns. Critics cite a hostile work environment and high leadership turnover, including four provosts in seven years, as failures.



A newly formed watchdog group of Morris Brown College alumni is calling for the removal of President Dr. Kevin James, just days after the Board of Trustees reinstated him following a brief termination.

Dr. Kevin James' termination reversed

What we know:

The group, known as Morris Brown Accountability Now, claims to represent approximately 300 alumni nationwide. Their push for leadership change comes after a whirlwind week in which the board fired James on Monday, Jan. 12, only to rehire him on Friday, Jan. 16.

The board acknowledged the reversal was due to a failure to comply with "procedural and contractual requirements" in James' employment agreement, but admitted the reinstatement "does not resolve broader concerns that have been raised regarding workplace culture, trust, and the experience of employees."

Former trustee: ‘He was the right person for that moment’

What they're saying:

Jeffery Miller, a former trustee and Morris Brown graduate who voted to hire James seven years ago, is now among the president's most vocal critics.

"I still believe he was the right person for that moment, but that moment has passed now," Miller said. "I believe it is a failure of real leadership and fiduciary responsibility to have brought him back."

Miller and other members of the accountability group cited a "hostile work environment" and high staff turnover as primary reasons for their lack of confidence.

"Look at his turnover rate," Miller said. "You can always tell leadership's value and efficiency by the attitude of the followers. If you have people leaving within a year, within eight months of being brought on board, that's a leadership problem. We can't be on our fourth provost in seven years."

Sources told FOX5 that James was made aware of an investigation in November involving allegations of a hostile work environment, financial mismanagement, and an inappropriate relationship with a student and staff member. James has denied any wrongdoing, and none of the allegations have been sustained.

Miller said he previously attempted to mentor James, even suggesting additional leadership training.

"When it comes to leading and developing talent, he is terrible at that. It is more of, 'I am the smartest person in the room at all times,' and that is not effective leadership," Miller said. "He has to remember it's not about him. It's about advancing the institution."

Dr. James declines comment

The other side:

James declined to comment on the specific allegations or the alumni group’s demands on Wednesday. While he initially agreed to an interview, he later stated he is focused on the college’s upcoming TRACS accreditation visit, scheduled for early February.

Morris Brown accreditation

Dig deeper:

Morris Brown successfully regained its accreditation in 2022 under James’ leadership. However, Miller warns that the current internal strife could lead to litigation from former employees who filed grievances.