Morris Brown College gets more good news as alum sets up scholarship

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - A celebrity business owner gave back to his alma mater Morris Brown College.

Dr. Rashad Sanford is the founder of Atlanta Spine Doctors and co-founder of the popular restaurant Breakfast at Barney's.

His scholarship fund help students pursue a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management.

It will reward $5,000 to five students annually.

Federal financial aid reinstated at Morris Brown College, officials say

All new students will be eligible to apply for financial aid beginning in January 2022, and the announcement comes as the historic college seeks to regain full accreditation.

This is just the latest good news for the college which once faced extinction. In 2002 the schools' accreditation was revoked due to debt and financial mismanagement. This prevented students from applying for Federal Financial Aid. But now, the school has announced they have once again been approved by the federal government starting back in the fall of 2021.

This comes as Morris Brown works towards regaining full accreditation which the school has already obtained candidacy for.

