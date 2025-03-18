Mornings are 'brighter' at new Buford coffee shop

The Brief Gwinnett County coffee shop Brightside Cafe opened in Buford in January. The shop's mission is to empower people of all abilities to gain confidence through meaningful employment. Brightside Cafe is located at 554 West Main Street in Buford and open Mondays through Saturdays.



Here on Good Day Atlanta, we work hard to make your mornings just a little bit brighter. So, when we heard about a new coffee shop in Buford with a similar mission, we knew we needed to stop by and check it out.

This morning, we spent a few hours with the team at Brightside Cafe, which opened earlier this year at 554 West Main Street in Buford. Created by Jennifer Edinburg and Carrie Walton, the coffee shop’s mission is simple: serve up great coffee while empowering people of all abilities to gain confidence through meaningful employment.

Right now, the owners say their team consists of around 20 employees with special abilities, ranging in age from teens to 50s, along with "mentor employees" who provide guidance and assistance as needed. And keep an eye out for everyone’s apron color: blue is for cashiers, orange is for drink-makers, and green is for callers and servers!

Brightside Cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays — to check out the menu or to learn more about job opportunities, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning in the shop, meeting the talented team and — of course — getting very, very caffeinated!