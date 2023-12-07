Paintball drive-by shooting sparks neighborhood call for traffic safety

A southeast Atlanta mom says she’s grateful her 6-year-old son is OK after someone fired a paintball at her house.

She says a bin full of Christmas decorations was the only thing that stopped her little one from being hit.

There are other concerns in the neighborhood as well.

"It happened so fast that, so I saw he ducked down," Jennifer Fassinger said.

Jennifer Fassinger's heart still races as she recounts the moment someone fired a paintball gun towards her home. It happened as she was outside with her six-year-old son putting up Christmas decorations on Moreland Drive.

"My son found another bin with the lime green splatter, so, at that point, we knew that somebody had driven by and shot a paintball at us," Fassinger said.

The incident was caught on a doorbell camera.

"I was thankful that my Christmas bins were stacked accordingly to keep my son from being hit from a paintball," Fassinger said.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, but Fassinger says there’s another issue.

Speeding cars turned off from Moreland Avenue onto Moreland Drive.

"You can hear them coming, and we are in the middle of them coming. You can hear them coming. You stop and go, ‘Yep here they come,’ and it’s vroom, and it’s trucks cars challenger," Fassinger said.

Neighbors say there have been close calls.

"We have had a vehicle hit, our neighbor’s vehicle hit, two mailboxes have been torn down," Fassinger said.

Those in the community want city leaders to add stop signs or speed bumps to help.

"I fear that the only way it’s going to get solved is someone is going to get killed. You have kids crossing the street to get to the bus stop. You have a MARTA bus stop, so people are crossing there," Fassinger said.

If you know who might be behind the paintball attack, come forward to the Atlanta Police.