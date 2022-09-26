Man shot at Atlanta auto parts store dies

article

The man found shot in the parking lot of a southeast Atlanta auto parts store last Thursday evening has died.

DeKalb County police say officers found the man shot at the Advance Auto Parts store located at 1395 Moreland Avenue. He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police say Monday, the hospital told investigators the man died.

Crime scene tape surrounded the store’s parking lot. An SUV could be seen with at least one bullet hole in it.

Atlanta police investigate a shooting at an auto parts store on Moreland Avenue on Sept. 22, 2022. (FOX 5)

The circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting have not been released.

No arrests have been made.