Auto parts store parking lot turned into crime scene after Atlanta shooting

Crime scene tape surrounded a southeast Atlanta auto parts store on Thursday night after a shooting sent one person to the hospital.

It happened at the Advance Auto Parts store located at 1395 Moreland Avenue. Atlanta police say one person was shot and rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Officers could be seen scouring the parking lot for evidence.

FOX 5 saw an SUV in the parking lot with at least one bullet hole in the driver’s side window.

Atlanta police investigate a shooting at an auto parts store on Moreland Avenue on Sept. 22, 2022. (FOX 5)

Investigators spent the evening speaking with witnesses and going over store surveillance video.

Details surrounding the shooting have not been released.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation.