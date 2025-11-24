Morehouse student arrested for allegedly choking CAU student

The Brief A viral video shows an alleged assault of a Clark Atlanta student outside student housing. Morehouse calls the behavior "disappointing" and says it is taking action. The accused attacker has been arrested.



Atlanta police have arrested a Morehouse College student seen in a viral video choking a Clark Atlanta University student during an off-campus altercation near a student housing center.

Morehouse student allegedly assaults CAU student on video

What we know:

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Matthew Gonzales Forestine, was taken into custody following an earlier investigation into a related physical dispute on Nov. 20. He is now charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats.

Matthew Forestine. Courtesy of Fulton County Sheriff's Office

According to Atlanta Police, officers first responded around 6:36 p.m. Thursday to a report of a fight near 120 Luckie Street NW.

The reporting party told officers she had been stepping off a Georgia State University bus when an unidentified man stepped on her foot and walked away. When she confronted him, the man’s girlfriend allegedly pushed her, and the man later joined in the assault. Witnesses broke up the altercation, and police later identified the suspect as Gonzales Forestine.

A video of the incident showing the Clark Atlanta student, Kayla Bryant, being put in a chokehold has amassed more than 4.5 million views, according to The Maroon Tiger.

CAU, Morehouse respond after viral video

What they're saying:

Both Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University have issued statements in response to the viral video.

Morehouse called the behavior "disappointing" and said it was taking steps to address the situation. Morehouse President Dr. F. DuBois Bowman also said he expects "Morehouse Men" to embody compassion and moral discipline.

Clark Atlanta University said it is working with Atlanta Police as the criminal investigation moves forward. CAU President Dr. George T. French said his first priority is the safety and wellbeing of CAU students. He said violence, especially against women, is intolerable and unacceptable.

The other side:

The Maroon Tiger also reported that the suspect’s girlfriend updated her Instagram bio to say she will be "posting my side soon."

Additional charges, disciplinary action, or further updates from the schools may follow as the investigation continues.