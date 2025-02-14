Morehouse College celebrates 158th anniversary with residence hall groundbreaking

article

The Brief Morehouse College is hosting a special groundbreaking to begin construction on a new campus center and residence hall. It's the first new construction on the HBCU's campus since 2010. The college is currently fundraising with its "Making Men of Consequence" Campaign, which has raised over $300 million since 2022.



Morehouse College is celebrating its 158th anniversary, and it's ringing in the special milestone with a major groundbreaking event.

The Atlanta HBCU college will host a ceremony to begin work on its Campus of the Future Construction Initiative.

What we know:

The special event on Friday afternoon will celebrate the start of construction on a new campus center and residence hall.

It's the first new construction at the college since 2010.

School officials say the construction will help modernize the historic campus and continue its goals of educating, developing and empowering men of color.

As part of the event, Morehouse College President David A. Thomas, Ph.D. will make a special announcement about funding for the new construction planned for the college's main campus.

What's next:

Morehouse is currently fundraising for a new 58,000-square-foot campus center designed to be a hub for innovation and collaboration on campus.

(Morehouse College)

The college's "Making Men of Consequence" Campaign launched in 2022 and has raised around $320 million to date.