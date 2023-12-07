Morehouse College graduate pays tribute to university with Nike shoe

article

Morehouse is the latest HBCU to receive their own line of Nike shoes.

The Nike Terminator High features the college's signature colors and the Maroon Tiger mascot.

On the back of the heels, the shoes spell out "MORE HOUSE" in the school's font.

The shoes are now available online for $150.

(TYLER MANSOUR/MAKESHIFT STUDIO)

Nike collaborated with award-winning multimedia creative and photographer Brandon "Jinx" Jenkins, a 2009 Morehouse alumnus, to design the sneakers.

Morehouse officials say the collaboration "represents a narrative combining personal and institutional pride with an unwavering commitment to authenticity."

(TYLER MANSOUR/MAKESHIFT STUDIO)

Atlanta's Spelman College also has its own pair of Nike Terminator Highs in its colors.

It's sold out online.