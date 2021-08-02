Morehouse College cancels five semesters of outstanding debt for some students

Morehouse College said it cleared the student accounts of students enrolled in the previous five semesters, but not for Fall 2021.

A spokesperson for Morehouse College said the school's goal is to provide assistance to students receiving diplomas and students unable to enroll in fall 2021 classes because of financial hardships.

Morehouse cleared debts from the Spring 2020 semester through Summer 2021.

The college utilized money from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

"In light of the challenges that so many of our students and their families have faced during the pandemic, our goal is to help our scholars continue to progress educationally and move forward in their collegiate and professional pursuits," David A. Thomas, Morehouse College president, said. "As we eagerly anticipate reuniting with our students for an in-person living and learning experience this fall, along with the launch of our online bachelor’s degree classes, we will continue to create innovative ways to ensure that the cost of college never overshadows talent."

Morehouse did not refund payments already made for debts from the previous five semesters.

"The College applauds students who have already found ways to resolve their balances, receive their diplomas, or register for fall 2021 classes," a statement from the university said.

Last week, Clark Atlanta announced it canceled student account balances from the last five semesters.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Advertisement



