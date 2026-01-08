Morehouse basketball players under investigation for behavior after game
ATLANTA - Morehouse College confirmed its men’s basketball team is under investigation following a game last weekend against Savannah State.
Several players are accused of making obscene gestures and lewd comments toward a group of young girls. The incident was first reported by WSAV in Savannah.
In a statement, the college said the matter is under internal review and more information will be released once the investigation is complete.
Morehouse won the game 64-62 over Savannah State.