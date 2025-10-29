More rain Wednesday before a cool, dry Halloween weekend

The Brief Scattered showers will increase through the morning and into midday. Winds will pick up again today, gusting 25 to 30 miles per hour. North Georgia will dry out before the weekend.



After a stretch of gray skies and drizzle, another round of beneficial rain is moving through North Georgia Wednesday, but it won’t be as heavy as what we saw earlier in the week.

Wednesday metro Atlanta forecast

What we know:

Scattered showers will increase through the morning and into midday, spreading from west to east across north and central Georgia. Areas near the Alabama line — including Carroll, Haralson, and Heard counties — will see the steadiest rain before it shifts east later this afternoon.

"This time around, we’re looking at a quarter to a half inch of rain for most spots," Feldman said. "Even in areas that look dry on radar, it’s still gloomy enough for drizzle and mist."

Winds will pick up again today, gusting 25 to 30 miles per hour, keeping it feeling cool and damp. Afternoon highs will hold in the 50s and low 60s under thick cloud cover.

Halloween weekend forecast for metro Atlanta

What's next:

The forecast turns drier Thursday with only a few lingering clouds, followed by a bright, chilly Halloween. "It’s going to feel like fall, finally," Feldman said. "Cooler overnights, milder afternoons, and a quiet, dry weekend ahead."