More questions than answers in shooting inside vehicle in Spalding County

Investigators are trying to piece together what led to a shooting inside a vehicle in Spalding County on Monday afternoon.

Deputies were called out around 3:38 p.m. to the intersection of North 2nd Street and E. McIntosh Road. The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured in a shooting.

One was treated and released. The other was taken to an Atlanta-area hospital where they remained on Tuesday. The names of both have not been released.

Investigators believe the gunshots came from the backseat of the vehicle and were directed towards those in the front seat.

Deputies are investigating a shooting near the intersection of North 2nd Street and E. McIntosh Road in Spalding County on Oct. 17, 2022. (FOX 5)

That is about as much as investigators know as both of those involved were uncooperative, deputies say.

A motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.