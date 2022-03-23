Monroe deputies charge man with murdering the mother of his child

article

A central Georgia man was arrested at a Monroe County boat ramp and charged in the death of the mother of his children, law enforcement said.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Jadarius Watts faces murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault and gun possession charges after investigators found the body of 21-year-old Toriyahna Proctor in his Chevy Malibu on Wednesday morning near Lake Juliette.

According to authorities, Proctor was reported missing Wednesday morning and the last known person she was with was the father of her child.

Jadarius Watts

Watts and Proctor were believed to have traveled in a black Malibu.

The vehicle was found in a parking space at the Holly Grove Boat Ramp in Monroe County, officials said. Watts exited the front of the car, but started running away during a search.

Watts allegedly jump into the lake but had to be rescued by deputies and arrested.

The investigation is ongoing, law enforcement said.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE