Sheriff: Naked man caught running around behind Monroe County school

Deputies in Monroe County have arrested a man they say was caught naked running around behind a school.

Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office say deputies were called to the football field behind the Monroe County Achievement Center on Highway 41 South around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

According to deputies, they were called to the field after reports that a man was "running around completely naked and making obscene gestures."

After getting to the scene, deputies quickly found the naked man in the trees behind the field.

Officials have identified the suspect as Jay Thomas Green.

Deputies transported Green to the Monroe County Jail and say he will be charged with public indecency.

