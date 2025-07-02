Monroe County man facing felony charge for severe abuse of blue pit bull

article

A Monroe County man is facing a felony charge of aggravated animal cruelty after deputies discovered a severely neglected dog on his property earlier this spring.

What we know:

On May 5, a Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a call about an animal complaint at a home on Tommys Trail. When Foust arrived, he found a blue pit bull mix in critical condition, lying on the front porch and bleeding against the door.

The dog showed multiple signs of neglect, according to the deputy’s report, including visible bones, large open wounds on its neck, swollen and infected ears, and discharge from its eyes. The dog appeared lethargic and in clear distress.

Monroe County Animal Services was contacted, and an officer responded to the scene. The officer recognized the dog and identified its owner as Edward Tyler Bell.

While the officer was loading the injured dog into her vehicle, another pit bull — tan in color — approached the home. The officer recognized it as belonging to the same household and took it into her custody temporarily. The tan dog was later released to Bell’s fiancée, Emerson Murdock, who was cited for violating the county's leash law.

Murdock told authorities the couple had been "putting off" addressing the blue dog’s health issues due to financial struggles, and admitted the dog had not been seen by a veterinarian during the time they owned it. She said the dog had struggled to keep on weight for two to three months and that they were considering euthanasia later that week.

Deputies returned later that afternoon to speak with Bell, who said the dog’s condition was due to old age and an ear infection. He claimed the wounds were self-inflicted from scratching and insisted the dog was eating regularly. He also admitted the dog had never seen a vet.

Animal control records show Bell had previously received a warning in March related to both roaming and suspected neglect. The following day, the animal control officer met Bell at a veterinarian’s office, where the dog was ultimately euthanized due to its poor condition.

A warrant was issued for Edward Tyler Bell, charging him with aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony offense under Georgia law.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if Bell is still in custody or when he is due to appear in court.