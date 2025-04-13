73-year-old woman wanted for identity fraud in Monroe County

article

A 73-year-old woman wanted for fraud in Monroe County is on the run, according to local officials.

What we know:

Roxie Elaine Watson is wanted for identity fraud.

Her last known residence was on Houze Road in Crawford County.

She is 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds.

What we don't know:

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office did not specify the exact nature of the alleged crime, when it took place nor how many times it happened.

What you can do:

If you recognize Watson or know of her whereabouts, contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 478-994-7010, or Investigator Marc Mansfield at 478-994-7043 ext. 209.

You can also contact them through Facebook, Instagram or the Monroe County Sheriff's Office App, where you may remain anonymous.