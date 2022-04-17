Monroe Amber Alert: Police searching for endangered infant girl

article

Police are searching for a missing infant believed to have been taken from his Monroe home. A Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert System for missing and abducted children, has since been issued.

Nala Norwood, who is just one year old, was taken by 31-year-old Gregory Deonte Norwood, Monroe police say. They might be driving in a blue Chevy Malibu with a Georgia tag of CRU7421. Police say the vehicle was last seen heading westbound on Georgia Highway 83.

Nala is described as being biracial, with black hair and brown eyes. She weighs 20 pounds and is about 2-feet tall.

Gregory Deonte Norwood is described by police as being a Black male, 6-feet tall, weighing about 185 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911 or Monroe Police Department at 770-267-1111.

Photos of the suspect was not immediately available.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.