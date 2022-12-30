Monkeys on the loose, McDonald's baby shower, controversial landmark destroyed: Unusual stories in 2022

News isn't limited to politics, weather, sports and traffic.

Sometimes, a story comes along that is so unique, it captivates audiences outside of Atlanta.

Those transcendent stories usually have one thing in common: it's something you've never seen or heard of before.

FOX 5 Atlanta has any eye out for the unusual. Here are a few stories that turned heads during 2022.

Atlanta McDonald's throws shower for baby born in bathroom

Nandi Ariyah Moremi Phillps was born healthy at seven pounds, nine ounces this year.

At the McDonald's on Fulton County Industrial Boulevard where she was born, she's known by a different name: "Little Nugget."

A Union City couple was on the way to Grady Hospital, but their baby wouldn't wait. The mother said her baby was born in an inopportune place: a McDonald's bathroom.

The family returned for a baby shower, where they received diapers, clothing, toys and $500 from the restaurant's owner.

Georgia deputies capture monkeys on the loose

A two-week search for two missing monkeys which were "on the loose" in a neighborhood near Savannah ended when deputies and Department of Natural Resources rangers worked to try to humanely trap them.

Tuesday, deputies said the pair of Patas monkeys were captured about 30 miles northwest of Savannah. They thanked the community for helping to keep an eye out for them.

"The search is over, the missing monkeys are home," the Effingham County sheriff’s Office wrote on its Facebook page.

Deputies said the monkeys were not thought to be dangerous, but as with any wild animal, they could be unpredictable.

Georgia Guidestones demolished following explosion

A northeast Georgia landmark that stood for decades was destroyed by explosives, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

The Georgia Guidestones, a granite attraction in Elbert County, were located off of Guidestone Road just east of Ga. Highway 77.

The GBI released video showing a silver sedan driving away from the area after the explosion. The remaining rubble was demolished shortly after.

Investigators said unknown people detonated an explosive device at around 4 a.m. Elbert County investigators arrived and noted a large portion of the structure was damaged.

The origin of the monument is somewhat mysterious. Some locals were proud of the landmark, which granite industry experts said would have been painstaking to craft.

It wasn't universally beloved and over the years the Guidestones were subjected to graffiti and vandalism.