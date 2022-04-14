Monisha Leath: Husband charged with murder of missing Floyd County mother

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents have charged the husband of a Floyd County mother who has been missing since February with her strangulation and murder.

Thursday, officials with the GBI say that they have connected 30-year-old Joseph Leroy Jones with the disappearance of 32-year-old Monisha Leath.

Jones has been in custody in the DeKalb County Jail since Feb. 25, when he was arrested on unrelated charges in Thomson, Georgia. He's now charged with murder, aggravated assault by strangulation, and aggravated stalking.

Leath's body has still not been recovered.

When was Monisha Leath last heard from?

Jackie Leath, the missing woman's sister, said she last spoke with Monisha on early on February 24.

She tried video chatting with her later, around 5 p.m, but she didn't pick up.

Instead, Leath said her sister's husband called back.

"He called me back on her line off the phone and was saying she was in the store," Leath said

She said she knew something was wrong just a little later in the day.

"It was like 6:30, I got a call from my niece's afterschool program. They were saying my sister did not come pick up the kids," Leath said.

According to the GBI's missing person poster, Monisha Leath was last seen near Rome, between the Floyd-Polk county line.