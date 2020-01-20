Mom says driver pulled gun on her and baby in road rage encounter

A mother of four in East Point said she had a gun pointed in her face, just for honking her horn at another driver. Now, she said she is hoping police will catch that driver before he pulls a gun on someone else.

Rihana Ameen said her 7-month-old was in the car during the horrifying encounter. Ameen said it all started Monday morning when a man cut her off and sped around her car on Centre Parkway, so she blew her horn. Then, she said the situation quickly escalated.

“I thought he was about to shoot my head,” said Ameen. “The way he had the gun pointed out on me, “I was like, ‘Ok, the bullet about to go through my forehead or my face,’ and I was scared for my daughter,” said Ameen.

She said the man pulled around her car, blocked her from driving forward at the next intersection and pointed a gun at her face.

“I guess when I blew the horn, it made him mad, and I was in the left lane, he was in the right lane, but he came around me, blocked me, and then pulled out a gun on me,” said Ameen.

The mother said she immediately ducked down, reached for her phone and started recording.

“When he pulled a gun out on me, I froze,” said Ameen. “I was scared, I was shaking, I ducked down. So I was like ok, “I’m gonna get his tag number because he needs to be locked up.”

Ameen said she's just thankful that man didn't pull the trigger. “Luckily I’m still here, I mean I’ve got four kids, and they need me,” said Ameen.

The mother filed a report with East Point Police hoping the driver will be found. She said she hopes this will remind people to be extra careful on the roads.

“I don’t want to honk at people anymore, and I’m scared,” said Ameen. “If they cut in front of me, I’m just gonna let them by, because what happened to me today, that’s scary, that’s terrifying,” she said.

East Point Police told Ameen they're looking for the driver to hear his side of the story.

At this point, police have not said if that driver will face charges.