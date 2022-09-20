APD investigating shooting outside of SW Atlanta urgent care center

article

Officers are investigating a shooting outside a southwest Atlanta urgent care Tuesday morning.

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed to FOX 5 that they are investigating a shooting outside the DaVita Atlanta West Dialysis on the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Police say multiple people may have been injured.

The investigation is still in its early stages, but police believe the incident may be related to a separate shooting nearby on Peyton Place.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Atlanta Police.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.