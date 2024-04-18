Man on the run after high-speed chase ends in crash in SW Atlanta

A police chase that started on Interstate 20 ended with a serious crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and officers on the hunt for a suspect.

The Georgia State Patrol says the chase began at around 3 a.m. when troopers tried to stop a white Hyundai Sonata on the westbound lanes of the interstate near the Downtown Connector.

Instead of stopping, officials say the driver sped off down the interstate. Law enforcement tried to stop the car with a PIT maneuver but stopped due to nearby traffic.

The vehicle eventually got off the interstate onto Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, lost control at a turn near Verbena Street, and crashed.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the driver fled into some nearby woods. Troopers attempted to stop the man with a Taser, but say he ripped out the probe before scuffling with an officer, hopping a fence, and fleeing on foot.

The man, who has not been identified, is still on the run. Investigators described the man as a Black male in his 20s. They do not believe he is a threat.

Officials say three other passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Two of the passengers had serious injuries. One had minor injuries. All three were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Investigators say the vehicle was reported stolen in the city of Atlanta. Officials say they also found a stolen firearm on the driver's side of the vehicle.

The crash and investigation shut down Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The road has since been reopened.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.