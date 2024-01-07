Expand / Collapse search
Mississippi man in custody for brutal rape, murder, and arson of 73-year-old woman

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 5:48PM
Crime and Public Safety
Fox TV Stations
patrick.jpg article

Sammy Patrick is accused of raping and killing an elderly woman before setting her on fire. (Credit: Scott County Sheriff's Office)

SCOTT CO., Miss. - A Mississippi man is in custody accused of the brutal murder of a 73-year-old woman. 

The Scott County Sheriff's office confirmed they arrested Sammy Patrick after days he was on the run. 

According to WLBT, Patrick is accused of raping and killing an elderly woman before setting her body on fire in Forest, Mississippi. 

Deputies had put out a BOLO alert, saying Patrick was considered armed and dangerous. They also released surveillance pictures of him and a suspected getaway truck spotted around the state. They believed the vehicle was stolen from Louisiana. 

According to WLBT, Dee Eady was found dead on December 30. Patrick is accused of breaking into her home before shooting, killing and setting her on fire. 

Eady's relatives found her body after receiving a cell phone alert from the victim's security system, according to the outlet. 

"There was no direct connection that we know of. Miss Eady was a widow and lived there by herself. [Patrick’s] home is not far from where she lived," the sheriff told the media. "There may have been, if any, some interaction, but there would not be a direct link such as him working for her or knowing her in a personal situation."

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 


 