Missing woman may be a victim of sexual exploitation, deputies say

article

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl who left home under troubling circumstances earlier this week.

What we know:

Sarah Jessica Parker was last seen leaving her residence at 9:42 a.m. on July 16, according to the sheriff’s office. While Parker is legally an adult, investigators say her parents are deeply concerned for her safety and fear she may be a victim of sexual exploitation. Authorities noted that Parker had no known friends, which heightens concerns for her welfare.

Parker is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 174 pounds. She was last seen wearing black floral-print leggings, a gray hooded sweatshirt, and gray Yeezy slides. She was carrying a black backpack, a pink suitcase, and a green duffel bag.

What we don't know:

Anyone with information about Parker’s whereabouts is urged to contact Investigator J. Broce at jbroce@newtonsheriffga.org or call 678-625-1400.