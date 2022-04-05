Deputies searching for missing 82-year-old Hall County woman suffering from dementia

article

Deputies need your help finding an elderly woman who went missing Monday night in Hall County.

Officials say 82-year-old Myryam Vandiver was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. Monday on the 7800 block of Belton Bridge Road.

According to investigators, Vandiver has been diagnosed with dementia.

Late Monday night, K-9 units and the Georgia State Patrol Air Unit searched the area around where she disappeared, but have not said they've found her at this time.

Officials have not released a description of Vandiver or what she was wearing when she disappeared.

If you have any information that could help, please call the Hall County Sheriff's Office at 770-536-8812.

