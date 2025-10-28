Missing Texas man visiting Atlanta reported missing from Lenox Square in Buckhead

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Christopher Chatman (Atlanta Police Department)

The Brief Twenty-year-old Christopher Chatman vanished Friday, Oct. 10, after visiting Lenox Square in Buckhead. The Texas visitor was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with red and gray graphics, black jeans and gray slides. Atlanta police are urging anyone with information to contact 911 or the Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.



Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help finding a 20-year-old man who disappeared Friday after visiting Lenox Square.

What we know:

Christopher Chatman was last seen between 3 and 7 p.m. on Oct. 10 at the Buckhead shopping center, police said in a bulletin issued this week.

Chatman, who was visiting from Houston, Texas, was described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with red and gray graphics, black jeans and gray slides. His height and weight were not provided.

Investigators said Chatman was reported missing from 3393 Peachtree Road NE, the address for Lenox Mall.

"Christopher Chatman was last seen at Lenox Mall on Friday 10/10/2025. Mr. Chatman is reported missing. He was visiting from Houston, Texas," the bulletin reads.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or contact the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide and Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.