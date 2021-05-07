Missing South Carolina girl could be in Atlanta, deputies say

article

Deputies need your help finding a missing South Carolina teenager who may be in the metro Atlanta area.

Officials say 13-year-old Ariel Ray Underwood left her home on Goat Road in Oconee County, South Carolina sometime between 10 a.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators told FOX 5 they believe Ariel could be in Atlanta or somewhere in DeKalb County.

The missing teenager is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 128 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes. It is not known what she was wearing before she disappeared.

Officials believe Underwood may be in the company of her boyfriend and another adult and possibly in a silver four-door small sedan like a Ford Fusion.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

