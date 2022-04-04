Missing Riverdale teen identified three years after death

A teen found dead in Riverdale who was drawn as a picture to help identify him once again has a name.

Investigators say Dywimas Autman died in a hit-and-run three years ago. Clayton County police shared a depiction of what the boy might have looked like alive months ago.

"When I first saw it I thought 'eh, not really,'" Dominic Hayes said. "But then I saw the autopsy photos and I thought, 'yeah. That's my son.'"

Now his family shares what the then-15-year-old meant to them.

"He was a really smart kid. He loved to draw," his mother, Shandra Autman said.

Dywimas was originally from Mississippi. His father says he only had custody of him for his final months-- which he describes as difficult.

"He was going through some things," he said. "They said he wasn't going to pass that year so that discouraged him with school."

Hayes says he spent time talking about the possibility of a career in criminal justice and played basketball with his son before everything changed.

He says he reported Dywimas missing once he ran away in early 2019.

"I would go out looking for him," he said.

Three years later, Clayton County police contacted the boy's family to confirm his identity. Investigators also charged Jermara Little with hit-and-run and first degree vehicular homicide in relation to the case.

While the boy's family is grateful for answers, they say they're still numb to it all.

"I still want justice for him. You know you hit something and didn't call 911," his mother said.

