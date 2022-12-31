Missing Clayton County man may need his medication

article

Clayton County police are searching for a man who went missing Christmas Eve.

Police say Alexander Matos usually contacts his family at least two or three times every day. However, his loved ones say it has been a week since they last heard from him.

Matos drives a 1998 Kenworth Truck with a New Jersey license plate #AW6 54K. He was described a 53-year-old white male with brown eyes and white/gray hair. He is 5-foot-8-inches tall and weighs about 184 pounds. Police say he has a medical diagnosis that requires medication.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.