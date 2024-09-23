Missing Norcross man found dead almost 2 weeks later

article

Almost two weeks after a Norcross man was first reported missing, Gwinnett County police found his body.

Jhon Sebastian Terencio-Quant's family called 911 on September 11 to report the 20-year-old missing. According to the family, the last time Jhon's roommate saw him was on September 4 when he allegedly left with an unknown male to go to a nearby hotel.

His family told police he did not have a working cellphone which made it difficult to track or stay in touch with him.

An investigator on the case gathered information that Jhon did in fact leave the temporary residence in Norcross to visit the Horizon Inn located at 6187 Dawson Boulevard with an unknown acquaintance on September 7.

After several hours, the investigator gathered that the acquaintance wanted to leave, but Jhon decided to stay.

He was spotted walking in the area of Pleasantdale Road in Doraville on September 11.

On September 23, police located Jhon's body. They did not release information about where he was found or the circumstances of his death. They did, however, state that no foul play was suspected and that it may have been drug-related.