MISSING: Marietta family searching for teen last seen on July 5

A Marietta teenager has been missing for 10 days and his family is pleading for answers.

According to Davita Miller, her son Da'Shawn Miller, left the family's home in Marietta around noon on July 5 and has not been seen since.

Miller said she filed a report with Marietta police the next day but had to classify him as a runaway.

Da'Shawn is 16 years old and a student at Marietta High School.

Miller said her son would not willingly be away from home for this long and she believes he could be in danger.

During an interview with FOX 5, she pleaded with her son to please contact them.

"You can come home. If you can't get home, we can get to you. Just tell us, just say something," Miller said.

Da'Shawn Miller (Courtesy: Davita Miller)

Da'Shawn is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. He does not have a cell phone with him.

Miller said community members have helped put up flyers in Marietta and in neighboring communities. She said those who know him understand how out of character this situation is.

"This is not just a parent saying 'this is not my son.' Anyone you talk about Da'Shawn will say this is not like him. His teachers, he's in an organization where they mentor youth. He's a good kid, bright and bubbly," Miller said.

Da'Shawn Miller (Courtesy: Davita Miller)

She's asking anyone with information to please contact Marietta police.

"If someone knows something, come forward. This is a life. If you are an adult if this were your child, would you want me to help you? Put yourself in my situation," Miller said.

